CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » With Kane out, Tottenham…

With Kane out, Tottenham beats Man City 1-0 in EPL opener

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 1:35 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min made up for the absence of Harry Kane by scoring a second-half winner to give Tottenham a 1-0 win over defending champion Manchester City on Sunday in their opening game of the Premier League season.

With Kane left out of Tottenham’s team altogether amid continued speculation about a pending move to City, Son led the attack instead and showed that Spurs still have a top-class scorer to count on.

Son finished off a quick counterattack in the 55th minute and Tottenham effectively neutralized City’s many attacking threats to give new manager Nuno Espirito Santo a statement victory on his debut.

Kane’s absence was the big pregame talking point, although Nuno insisted the decision was made solely because the England striker only returned to full training on Friday after his holiday.

Kane has reportedly told Tottenham he wants to leave, with City manager Pep Guardiola previously acknowledging that his club is “very interested” in buying him.

Based on this performance, City’s expensively assembled squad could use a finisher — especially after letting Sergio Aguero leave on a free transfer this summer.

City dominated possession but struggled to break down a disciplined Tottenham side, which was content to sit back and wait for opportunities to counter.

City’s record signing Jack Grealish showed early flashes of his abilities — breaking forward in the opening minutes to draw a free kick just outside the area — but missed his best chance to score when his shot from a tight angle was easily saved by Hugo Lloris in the 75th.

Riyad Mahrez had City’s best chance of the game in the 35th when he met a cross from Raheem Sterling but shot wide after failing to cleanly connect with the ball.

Son had already threatened on a couple of counters by the time he put Spurs ahead. The South Korea international collected the ball down the right flank, drove at defender Nathan Ake and then cut inside to bend a low shot inside the far post.

Steven Bergwijn had a great chance to double the lead on another counterattack just before the hour mark, but shot wide.

Guardiola brought Kevin de Bruyne off the bench in search of an equalizer and the Belgian forced a save from Lloris with a dipping shot from distance in the 84th.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement leaps from June to July, processing time hits a peak

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

Cyber commission applauds recommendations in $1T infrastructure bill nearing finish line

Per diem lodging rates remain unchanged for 2022, but meals, expenses see slight boost

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up