Western & Southern Open Results

Thursday
At Lindner Family Tennis Center
Cincinnati
Purse: $3,028,140
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Singles
Round of 16
Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.
Women’s Doubles
Round of 16
Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.