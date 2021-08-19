CORONAVIRUS NEWS : Maryland vaccines update | Biden to require vaccines for nursing home staff | US calls for booster shots | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
Home » Sports » Western & Southern Open Results

Western & Southern Open Results

The Associated Press

August 19, 2021, 1:47 PM

Thursday

At Lindner Family Tennis Center

Cincinnati

Purse: $3,028,140

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Results Thursday from Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Sam Stosur, Australia, and Zhang Shuai, China, def. Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

