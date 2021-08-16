CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

August 16, 2021, 12:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 47 39 .547
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 47 41 .534 1
Round Rock (Texas) 42 46 .477 6
Albuquerque (Colorado) 40 46 .465 7
El Paso (San Diego) 35 51 .407 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 52 36 .591
Tacoma (Seattle) 51 37 .580 1
Las Vegas (Oakland) 44 44 .500 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 41 47 .466 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 50 .432 14

___

Saturday Games

Albuquerque 4, Sugar Land 3

Round Rock 7, Oklahoma City 3

Salt Lake 9, Sacramento 8

Reno 8, El Paso 3

Tacoma 7, Las Vegas 4

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 0

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd. 7 innings.

Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 4

Reno 10, El Paso 5

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 2:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 5:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Sugar Land, makeup of Aug. 15 game.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Agencies embracing cloud for records digitization, virtual reality during and after pandemic

New court rulings raise bar for evidence needed to fire VA employees

Military moving season proving as chaotic as expected

SBA sees Biden executive orders as opportunity to increase equity in small business contracts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up