Senators sign goalie Filip Gustavsson to 2-year deal

The Associated Press

August 29, 2021, 8:54 PM

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — The Ottawa Senators signed backup goalie Filip Gustavsson to a two-year contract Sunday.

The Senators said the first year is a two-way deal worth $750,000 in the NHL and the second one way with a value of $825,000.

The 23-year-old Swede was 5-1-2 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage in nine games for Ottawa last season. He was 5-7-1 in 13 games for Belleville in the American Hockey League.

The Senators selected Gustavsson 55th overall in the 2016 draft.

