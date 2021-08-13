CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DCPS wants to test 10% of students | Extra doses for some. Now what? | Baltimore's viral initiative to promote vaccines | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 13, 2021, 7:52 PM

Friday
At Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, N.C.
Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
Purse: $6.4 Million

Second Round Scores from the $6,400,000

2021 Wyndham Championship

played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC

This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.

Second Round

Russell Henley 62-64_126  -14

Rory Sabbatini 66-64_130  -10

Webb Simpson 65-65_130  -10

Scott Piercy 64-66_130  -10

Justin Rose 66-65_131   -9

Tyler Duncan 69-62_131   -9

Brian Stuard 65-66_131   -9

Kevin Streelman 66-66_132   -8

Alex Smalley 68-64_132   -8

Tyler McCumber 65-67_132   -8

Kevin Na 68-64_132   -8

Chris Kirk 64-69_133   -7

Kevin Kisner 65-68_133   -7

Hudson Swafford 64-69_133   -7

Bronson Burgoon 65-68_133   -7

Sam Ryder 68-65_133   -7

Mackenzie Hughes 70-63_133   -7

Matt Kuchar 66-67_133   -7

Sung Kang 64-69_133   -7

Sebastián Muñoz 66-67_133   -7

Jhonattan Vegas 65-68_133   -7

John Augenstein 68-65_133   -7

Denny McCarthy 65-69_134   -6

Tommy Fleetwood 66-68_134   -6

Sungjae Im 66-68_134   -6

Si Woo Kim 66-68_134   -6

Erik van Rooyen 65-69_134   -6

Ben Martin 67-67_134   -6

Harold Varner III 67-67_134   -6

Cameron Percy 67-67_134   -6

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68_134   -6

David Lingmerth 68-67_135   -5

James Hahn 68-67_135   -5

Adam Hadwin 64-71_135   -5

Camilo Villegas 68-67_135   -5

Byeong Hun An 69-66_135   -5

Roger Sloan 71-64_135   -5

K.H. Lee 67-68_135   -5

Branden Grace 66-69_135   -5

Keith Mitchell 67-68_135   -5

Aaron Wise 66-70_136   -4

Jason Dufner 71-65_136   -4

Nick Taylor 65-71_136   -4

Bubba Watson 67-69_136   -4

Anirban Lahiri 67-69_136   -4

Ben Taylor 68-68_136   -4

Will Zalatoris 68-68_136   -4

Brendon Todd 69-67_136   -4

Adam Scott 66-70_136   -4

Nate Lashley 68-68_136   -4

Michael Kim 67-69_136   -4

Brian Gay 70-66_136   -4

Michael Gligic 65-71_136   -4

Rafael Campos 66-70_136   -4

Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136   -4

Rob Oppenheim 66-71_137   -3

Beau Hossler 68-69_137   -3

Mark Hubbard 67-70_137   -3

Russell Knox 74-63_137   -3

C.T. Pan 68-69_137   -3

Kevin Tway 66-71_137   -3

Matt Jones 69-68_137   -3

Richy Werenski 67-70_137   -3

Harry Higgs 70-67_137   -3

Robert MacIntyre 69-68_137   -3

Austin Eckroat 68-69_137   -3

Chris Baker 67-70_137   -3

Andrew Landry 65-72_137   -3

Seamus Power 67-70_137   -3

Brice Garnett 69-68_137   -3

Johnson Wagner 68-69_137   -3

Chesson Hadley 68-69_137   -3

Sepp Straka 66-71_137   -3

Mark Anderson 66-71_137   -3

The following players failed to make the cut.

Xinjun Zhang 68-70_138   -2

Scott Stallings 67-71_138   -2

Bo Hoag 67-71_138   -2

Martin Laird 68-70_138   -2

Hideki Matsuyama 69-69_138   -2

Gary Woodland 70-68_138   -2

Dylan Frittelli 69-69_138   -2

Patrick Rodgers 71-67_138   -2

Hank Lebioda 69-69_138   -2

Rhein Gibson 66-72_138   -2

Will Gordon 68-70_138   -2

Doug Ghim 68-70_138   -2

John Senden 67-71_138   -2

Michael Thompson 64-74_138   -2

Ryan Moore 68-70_138   -2

Doc Redman 67-71_138   -2

Nick Watney 69-70_139   -1

Scott Brown 69-70_139   -1

J.J. Spaun 67-72_139   -1

Brian Harman 69-70_139   -1

John Huh 68-71_139   -1

Bill Haas 70-69_139   -1

Joseph Bramlett 72-67_139   -1

Luke List 66-73_139   -1

Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139   -1

Brandon Hagy 71-68_139   -1

Matthew Wolff 69-70_139   -1

Adam Long 72-67_139   -1

Luke Donald 72-67_139   -1

Joel Dahmen 68-71_139   -1

Lanto Griffin 71-68_139   -1

Talor Gooch 68-71_139   -1

Chase Seiffert 67-72_139   -1

Fabián Gómez 70-70_140    E

Kyle Stanley 71-69_140    E

Patton Kizzire 70-70_140    E

Jim Herman 72-68_140    E

J.T. Poston 71-69_140    E

Tom Hoge 73-67_140    E

Adam Schenk 70-70_140    E

Mito Pereira 73-67_140    E

Bo Van Pelt 68-72_140    E

D.J. Trahan 71-69_140    E

Zach Johnson 69-71_140    E

Andrew Putnam 67-73_140    E

Francesco Molinari 67-73_140    E

Scott Harrington 68-72_140    E

K.J. Choi 66-74_140    E

Connor Arendell 71-69_140    E

Martin Trainer 71-70_141   +1

Sean O’Hair 67-74_141   +1

Peter Malnati 70-71_141   +1

Ryan Brehm 67-74_141   +1

Ted Potter, Jr. 64-77_141   +1

Davis Thompson 70-71_141   +1

Sebastian Cappelen 70-71_141   +1

Kris Ventura 71-70_141   +1

Satoshi Kodaira 70-72_142   +2

Ryan Armour 74-68_142   +2

Robby Shelton 70-72_142   +2

Padraig Harrington 66-76_142   +2

Lucas Glover 70-72_142   +2

Chez Reavie 70-72_142   +2

Rickie Fowler 71-72_143   +3

Kramer Hickok 69-74_143   +3

Robert Streb 68-76_144   +4

Austin Cook 70-74_144   +4

Vincent Whaley 70-74_144   +4

Jason Kokrak 70-74_144   +4

Brandt Snedeker 69-75_144   +4

Michael Gellerman 69-75_144   +4

Akshay Bhatia 72-73_145   +5

Aaron Baddeley 73-72_145   +5

Josh Teater 70-75_145   +5

Wes Roach 70-75_145   +5

Wyndham Clark 76-70_146   +6

Charl Schwartzel 74-73_147   +7

Tom Lewis 71-76_147   +7

Jonas Blixt 77-71_148   +8

Jacob Bergeron 71-77_148   +8

Matt Every 73-77_150  +10

Matt Vick 77-79_156  +16

