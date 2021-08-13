PGA Tour Wyndham Championship Par Scores

|Friday
|At Sedgefield Country Club
|Greensboro, N.C.
|Yardage: 7,131; Par: 70
|Purse: $6.4 Million
Second Round Scores from the $6,400,000
2021 Wyndham Championship
played on the par 35,35-70-7131 yards of Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC
This 72 hole tournament will conclude on Sunday.
|Second Round
Russell Henley 62-64_126 -14
Rory Sabbatini 66-64_130 -10
Webb Simpson 65-65_130 -10
Scott Piercy 64-66_130 -10
Justin Rose 66-65_131 -9
Tyler Duncan 69-62_131 -9
Brian Stuard 65-66_131 -9
Kevin Streelman 66-66_132 -8
Alex Smalley 68-64_132 -8
Tyler McCumber 65-67_132 -8
Kevin Na 68-64_132 -8
Chris Kirk 64-69_133 -7
Kevin Kisner 65-68_133 -7
Hudson Swafford 64-69_133 -7
Bronson Burgoon 65-68_133 -7
Sam Ryder 68-65_133 -7
Mackenzie Hughes 70-63_133 -7
Matt Kuchar 66-67_133 -7
Sung Kang 64-69_133 -7
Sebastián Muñoz 66-67_133 -7
Jhonattan Vegas 65-68_133 -7
John Augenstein 68-65_133 -7
Denny McCarthy 65-69_134 -6
Tommy Fleetwood 66-68_134 -6
Sungjae Im 66-68_134 -6
Si Woo Kim 66-68_134 -6
Erik van Rooyen 65-69_134 -6
Ben Martin 67-67_134 -6
Harold Varner III 67-67_134 -6
Cameron Percy 67-67_134 -6
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 66-68_134 -6
David Lingmerth 68-67_135 -5
James Hahn 68-67_135 -5
Adam Hadwin 64-71_135 -5
Camilo Villegas 68-67_135 -5
Byeong Hun An 69-66_135 -5
Roger Sloan 71-64_135 -5
K.H. Lee 67-68_135 -5
Branden Grace 66-69_135 -5
Keith Mitchell 67-68_135 -5
Aaron Wise 66-70_136 -4
Jason Dufner 71-65_136 -4
Nick Taylor 65-71_136 -4
Bubba Watson 67-69_136 -4
Anirban Lahiri 67-69_136 -4
Ben Taylor 68-68_136 -4
Will Zalatoris 68-68_136 -4
Brendon Todd 69-67_136 -4
Adam Scott 66-70_136 -4
Nate Lashley 68-68_136 -4
Michael Kim 67-69_136 -4
Brian Gay 70-66_136 -4
Michael Gligic 65-71_136 -4
Rafael Campos 66-70_136 -4
Nelson Ledesma 69-67_136 -4
Rob Oppenheim 66-71_137 -3
Beau Hossler 68-69_137 -3
Mark Hubbard 67-70_137 -3
Russell Knox 74-63_137 -3
C.T. Pan 68-69_137 -3
Kevin Tway 66-71_137 -3
Matt Jones 69-68_137 -3
Richy Werenski 67-70_137 -3
Harry Higgs 70-67_137 -3
Robert MacIntyre 69-68_137 -3
Austin Eckroat 68-69_137 -3
Chris Baker 67-70_137 -3
Andrew Landry 65-72_137 -3
Seamus Power 67-70_137 -3
Brice Garnett 69-68_137 -3
Johnson Wagner 68-69_137 -3
Chesson Hadley 68-69_137 -3
Sepp Straka 66-71_137 -3
Mark Anderson 66-71_137 -3
The following players failed to make the cut.
Xinjun Zhang 68-70_138 -2
Scott Stallings 67-71_138 -2
Bo Hoag 67-71_138 -2
Martin Laird 68-70_138 -2
Hideki Matsuyama 69-69_138 -2
Gary Woodland 70-68_138 -2
Dylan Frittelli 69-69_138 -2
Patrick Rodgers 71-67_138 -2
Hank Lebioda 69-69_138 -2
Rhein Gibson 66-72_138 -2
Will Gordon 68-70_138 -2
Doug Ghim 68-70_138 -2
John Senden 67-71_138 -2
Michael Thompson 64-74_138 -2
Ryan Moore 68-70_138 -2
Doc Redman 67-71_138 -2
Nick Watney 69-70_139 -1
Scott Brown 69-70_139 -1
J.J. Spaun 67-72_139 -1
Brian Harman 69-70_139 -1
John Huh 68-71_139 -1
Bill Haas 70-69_139 -1
Joseph Bramlett 72-67_139 -1
Luke List 66-73_139 -1
Matthew NeSmith 70-69_139 -1
Brandon Hagy 71-68_139 -1
Matthew Wolff 69-70_139 -1
Adam Long 72-67_139 -1
Luke Donald 72-67_139 -1
Joel Dahmen 68-71_139 -1
Lanto Griffin 71-68_139 -1
Talor Gooch 68-71_139 -1
Chase Seiffert 67-72_139 -1
Fabián Gómez 70-70_140 E
Kyle Stanley 71-69_140 E
Patton Kizzire 70-70_140 E
Jim Herman 72-68_140 E
J.T. Poston 71-69_140 E
Tom Hoge 73-67_140 E
Adam Schenk 70-70_140 E
Mito Pereira 73-67_140 E
Bo Van Pelt 68-72_140 E
D.J. Trahan 71-69_140 E
Zach Johnson 69-71_140 E
Andrew Putnam 67-73_140 E
Francesco Molinari 67-73_140 E
Scott Harrington 68-72_140 E
K.J. Choi 66-74_140 E
Connor Arendell 71-69_140 E
Martin Trainer 71-70_141 +1
Sean O’Hair 67-74_141 +1
Peter Malnati 70-71_141 +1
Ryan Brehm 67-74_141 +1
Ted Potter, Jr. 64-77_141 +1
Davis Thompson 70-71_141 +1
Sebastian Cappelen 70-71_141 +1
Kris Ventura 71-70_141 +1
Satoshi Kodaira 70-72_142 +2
Ryan Armour 74-68_142 +2
Robby Shelton 70-72_142 +2
Padraig Harrington 66-76_142 +2
Lucas Glover 70-72_142 +2
Chez Reavie 70-72_142 +2
Rickie Fowler 71-72_143 +3
Kramer Hickok 69-74_143 +3
Robert Streb 68-76_144 +4
Austin Cook 70-74_144 +4
Vincent Whaley 70-74_144 +4
Jason Kokrak 70-74_144 +4
Brandt Snedeker 69-75_144 +4
Michael Gellerman 69-75_144 +4
Akshay Bhatia 72-73_145 +5
Aaron Baddeley 73-72_145 +5
Josh Teater 70-75_145 +5
Wes Roach 70-75_145 +5
Wyndham Clark 76-70_146 +6
Charl Schwartzel 74-73_147 +7
Tom Lewis 71-76_147 +7
Jonas Blixt 77-71_148 +8
Jacob Bergeron 71-77_148 +8
Matt Every 73-77_150 +10
Matt Vick 77-79_156 +16
