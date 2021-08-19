PGA Tour The Northern Trust Scores

|Thursday
|At Liberty National Golf Club
|Jersey City, N.J.
|Yardage: 7,410; Par: 71
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|First Round
Justin Thomas 31-32_63
Jon Rahm 32-31_63
Harold Varner III 33-33_66
Adam Scott 33-34_67
Robert Streb 33-34_67
Mackenzie Hughes 34-33_67
Cameron Tringale 33-34_67
Tony Finau 36-31_67
Kevin Na 34-33_67
Sebastián Muñoz 36-32_68
Cameron Champ 33-35_68
Viktor Hovland 35-33_68
Patrick Cantlay 36-32_68
Keith Mitchell 36-32_68
Lanto Griffin 34-35_69
Andrew Putnam 36-33_69
Erik van Rooyen 35-34_69
Aaron Wise 37-32_69
Russell Henley 35-34_69
Marc Leishman 35-34_69
Hideki Matsuyama 35-34_69
Cameron Smith 35-34_69
Tom Hoge 32-37_69
Anirban Lahiri 36-33_69
Harry Higgs 34-35_69
Kevin Streelman 34-35_69
Maverick McNealy 34-35_69
Keegan Bradley 35-34_69
Cam Davis 35-34_69
Carlos Ortiz 35-34_69
Harris English 32-37_69
Alex Noren 36-33_69
Garrick Higgo 36-33_69
Peter Malnati 35-35_70
Seamus Power 36-34_70
Paul Casey 37-33_70
Emiliano Grillo 35-35_70
Lee Westwood 35-35_70
Jhonattan Vegas 38-32_70
Brooks Koepka 34-36_70
Corey Conners 37-33_70
Jason Kokrak 35-35_70
Xander Schauffele 35-35_70
Scottie Scheffler 33-37_70
Henrik Norlander 38-32_70
Joel Dahmen 33-37_70
Patton Kizzire 31-39_70
Dustin Johnson 36-34_70
Russell Knox 35-35_70
Zach Johnson 36-34_70
Dylan Frittelli 36-34_70
Bubba Watson 36-35_71
K.H. Lee 38-33_71
Rory McIlroy 37-34_71
Daniel Berger 36-35_71
Doug Ghim 37-34_71
Pat Perez 35-36_71
Chez Reavie 35-36_71
Shane Lowry 35-36_71
Hudson Swafford 35-36_71
Branden Grace 38-33_71
Joaquin Niemann 37-34_71
Stewart Cink 37-34_71
Bryson DeChambeau 37-34_71
Sam Burns 38-33_71
Sungjae Im 37-34_71
Billy Horschel 35-36_71
Luke List 34-37_71
James Hahn 38-33_71
Scott Piercy 36-35_71
Gary Woodland 38-33_71
Tyrrell Hatton 38-34_72
Charl Schwartzel 38-34_72
Chris Kirk 37-35_72
Webb Simpson 38-34_72
Jordan Spieth 35-37_72
Sam Ryder 38-34_72
Brandt Snedeker 38-34_72
Adam Long 35-37_72
Ian Poulter 36-36_72
Troy Merritt 39-33_72
Brian Harman 36-36_72
Si Woo Kim 34-38_72
Abraham Ancer 36-36_72
Tyler McCumber 36-36_72
Brian Gay 35-37_72
Kramer Hickok 35-37_72
Brice Garnett 37-35_72
Brian Stuard 37-36_73
Talor Gooch 36-37_73
Matt Fitzpatrick 37-36_73
Charley Hoffman 40-33_73
Doc Redman 35-38_73
Brendon Todd 36-37_73
Denny McCarthy 38-35_73
Sepp Straka 39-34_73
Jason Day 39-34_73
Martin Laird 36-37_73
Ryan Palmer 38-35_73
Phil Mickelson 39-34_73
Adam Schenk 37-36_73
Max Homa 39-35_74
Collin Morikawa 38-36_74
Matthew NeSmith 40-34_74
Lucas Glover 38-36_74
C.T. Pan 35-39_74
Scott Stallings 39-35_74
Adam Hadwin 39-36_75
Matt Kuchar 41-34_75
Sergio Garcia 34-41_75
Kyle Stanley 38-37_75
Chesson Hadley 37-38_75
Matthew Wolff 40-36_76
J.T. Poston 39-37_76
Kevin Kisner 35-41_76
Hank Lebioda 40-36_76
Richy Werenski 37-39_76
Brandon Hagy 39-39_78
Brendan Steele 38-40_78
Wyndham Clark 39-39_78
Matt Jones 39-40_79
Roger Sloan 39-40_79
