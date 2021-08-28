PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

Saturday At Caves Valley Golf Club Owings Mills, Md. Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72 Purse: $9.5 Million Third Round Bryson DeChambeau…

Bryson DeChambeau 68-60-67_195

Patrick Cantlay 66-63-66_195

Sungjae Im 67-65-66_198

Abraham Ancer 66-67-66_199

Rory McIlroy 64-70-65_199

Sam Burns 64-70-65_199

Sergio Garcia 65-67-67_199

Jon Rahm 64-66-70_200

Hudson Swafford 67-66-68_201

Dustin Johnson 67-70-65_202

Erik van Rooyen 67-68-67_202

K.H. Lee 69-69-66_204

Alex Noren 71-66-67_204

Webb Simpson 67-72-66_205

Charl Schwartzel 71-66-68_205

Jason Kokrak 73-68-65_206

Brooks Koepka 70-67-69_206

Harold Varner III 67-70-69_206

Kevin Na 72-65-69_206

Aaron Wise 69-66-71_206

Paul Casey 68-68-70_206

Viktor Hovland 70-69-68_207

Cam Davis 73-67-67_207

Scottie Scheffler 73-66-68_207

Sebastián Muñoz 67-68-72_207

Justin Thomas 68-71-69_208

Charley Hoffman 69-71-68_208

Lee Westwood 71-70-67_208

Brian Harman 69-69-70_208

Hideki Matsuyama 67-69-72_208

Lucas Glover 68-67-73_208

Tony Finau 67-72-70_209

Daniel Berger 68-71-70_209

Corey Conners 70-70-69_209

Cameron Smith 68-72-69_209

Maverick McNealy 69-70-70_209

Patton Kizzire 69-72-68_209

Stewart Cink 69-74-66_209

Louis Oosthuizen 71-74-64_209

Harry Higgs 72-67-71_210

Mackenzie Hughes 69-71-70_210

Harris English 69-70-71_210

Shane Lowry 71-68-71_210

Matt Jones 69-70-71_210

Chris Kirk 71-71-68_210

Joaquin Niemann 68-74-68_210

Xander Schauffele 67-68-75_210

Si Woo Kim 74-71-65_210

Tom Hoge 69-71-71_211

Jhonattan Vegas 69-70-72_211

Jordan Spieth 71-70-70_211

Kevin Streelman 71-70-70_211

Ryan Palmer 68-75-69_212

Emiliano Grillo 67-73-73_213

Robert Streb 73-71-69_213

Marc Leishman 69-76-68_213

Phil Mickelson 68-77-68_213

Talor Gooch 69-71-74_214

Cameron Tringale 73-71-70_214

Branden Grace 75-71-68_214

Keith Mitchell 72-70-73_215

Kevin Kisner 72-71-72_215

Keegan Bradley 67-76-72_215

Billy Horschel 71-72-73_216

Cameron Champ 70-74-72_216

Carlos Ortiz 68-74-75_217

Max Homa 72-72-73_217

Collin Morikawa 72-75-70_217

Russell Henley 72-73-73_218

