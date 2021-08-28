PGA Tour BMW Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Caves Valley Golf Club
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Yardage: 7,542; Par: 72
|Purse: $9.5 Million
|Third Round
Bryson DeChambeau 68-60-67_195
Patrick Cantlay 66-63-66_195
Sungjae Im 67-65-66_198
Abraham Ancer 66-67-66_199
Rory McIlroy 64-70-65_199
Sam Burns 64-70-65_199
Sergio Garcia 65-67-67_199
Jon Rahm 64-66-70_200
Hudson Swafford 67-66-68_201
Dustin Johnson 67-70-65_202
Erik van Rooyen 67-68-67_202
K.H. Lee 69-69-66_204
Alex Noren 71-66-67_204
Webb Simpson 67-72-66_205
Charl Schwartzel 71-66-68_205
Jason Kokrak 73-68-65_206
Brooks Koepka 70-67-69_206
Harold Varner III 67-70-69_206
Kevin Na 72-65-69_206
Aaron Wise 69-66-71_206
Paul Casey 68-68-70_206
Viktor Hovland 70-69-68_207
Cam Davis 73-67-67_207
Scottie Scheffler 73-66-68_207
Sebastián Muñoz 67-68-72_207
Justin Thomas 68-71-69_208
Charley Hoffman 69-71-68_208
Lee Westwood 71-70-67_208
Brian Harman 69-69-70_208
Hideki Matsuyama 67-69-72_208
Lucas Glover 68-67-73_208
Tony Finau 67-72-70_209
Daniel Berger 68-71-70_209
Corey Conners 70-70-69_209
Cameron Smith 68-72-69_209
Maverick McNealy 69-70-70_209
Patton Kizzire 69-72-68_209
Stewart Cink 69-74-66_209
Louis Oosthuizen 71-74-64_209
Harry Higgs 72-67-71_210
Mackenzie Hughes 69-71-70_210
Harris English 69-70-71_210
Shane Lowry 71-68-71_210
Matt Jones 69-70-71_210
Chris Kirk 71-71-68_210
Joaquin Niemann 68-74-68_210
Xander Schauffele 67-68-75_210
Si Woo Kim 74-71-65_210
Tom Hoge 69-71-71_211
Jhonattan Vegas 69-70-72_211
Jordan Spieth 71-70-70_211
Kevin Streelman 71-70-70_211
Ryan Palmer 68-75-69_212
Emiliano Grillo 67-73-73_213
Robert Streb 73-71-69_213
Marc Leishman 69-76-68_213
Phil Mickelson 68-77-68_213
Talor Gooch 69-71-74_214
Cameron Tringale 73-71-70_214
Branden Grace 75-71-68_214
Keith Mitchell 72-70-73_215
Kevin Kisner 72-71-72_215
Keegan Bradley 67-76-72_215
Billy Horschel 71-72-73_216
Cameron Champ 70-74-72_216
Carlos Ortiz 68-74-75_217
Max Homa 72-72-73_217
Collin Morikawa 72-75-70_217
Russell Henley 72-73-73_218
