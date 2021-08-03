2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Men’s Beach Volleyball Glance

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 8:55 PM

All Times GMT

Group A

Country W L Pts
ROC 3 0 6
Norway 2 1 5
Spain 1 2 4
Australia 0 3 3

Group B

Country W L Pts
Latvia 2 1 5
ROC 2 1 5
Czech Republic 1 2 4
Mexico 1 2 4

Group C

Country W L Pts
Qatar 3 0 6
United States 2 1 5
Switzerland 1 2 4
Italy 0 3 3

Group D

Country W L Pts
Brazil 2 1 5
Netherlands 2 1 5
United States 2 1 5
Argentina 0 3 3

Group E

Country W L Pts
Brazil 3 0 6
Poland 2 1 5
Chile 1 2 4
Morocco 0 3 3

Group F

Country W L Pts
Italy 3 0 6
Germany 2 1 5
Poland 1 2 4
Japan 0 3 3

Saturday, July 24

Brazil 2, Argentina 0 (21-16, 21-17)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (21-19, 22-20)

Netherlands 2, United States 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Norway 2, Australia 1 (21-18, 18-21, 15-13)

Sunday, July 25

Poland 2, Japan 0 (21-15, 21-14)

Brazil 2, Chile 1 (21-15, 16-21, 15-12)

Poland 2, Morocco 0 (21-17, 21-11)

Qatar 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-16)

Italy 2, Germany 1 (19-21, 21-19, 15-13)

United States 2, Italy 0 (21-18, 21-19)

Monday, July 26

ROC 2, Mexico 1 (24-26, 21-15, 18-16)

ROC 2, Australia 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Latvia 2, Czech Republic 0, Czech Republic DNS

Norway 2, Spain 0 (21-17, 24-22)

Tuesday, July 27

Italy 2, Japan 0 (21-19, 21-16)

United States 2, Brazil 1 (24-22, 19-21, 15-13)

Brazil 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-16)

Poland 2, Chile 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Germany 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-16)

Netherlands 2, Argentina 0 (21-14, 21-14)

Wednesday, July 28

United States 2, Switzerland 0 (21-19, 23-21)

Spain 2, Australia 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Qatar 2, Italy 0 (24-22, 21-13)

ROC 2, Norway 0 (21-19, 21-19)

Thursday, July 29

United States 2, Argentina 1 (21-19, 18-21, 15-6)

Czech Republic 2, Mexico 1 (17-21, 21-16, 16-14)

Latvia 2, ROC 1 (21-13, 19-21, 11-15)

Brazil 2, Netherlands 0 (21-14, 24-22)

Friday, July 30

Switzerland 2, Italy 1 (21-14, 24-26, 15-13)

Chile 2, Morocco 0 (21-14, 21-12)

Italy 2, Poland 1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-10)

Brazil 2, Poland 1 (19-21, 21-14, 17-15)

Qatar 2, United States 0 (21-18, 21-17)

Saturday, July 31

Germany 2, Japan 0 (21-16, 21-11)

Mexico 2, Latvia 0 (21-18, 21-16)

ROC 2, Czech Republic 1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-8)

Spain 2, Poland 1 (31-29, 19-21, 15-7)

Chile 2, Switzerland 0 (21-17, 21-18)

Sunday, August 1

Qatar 2, United States 1 (21-14, 19-21, 11-15)

Norway 2, Netherlands 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Monday, August 2

Latvia 2, Brazil 0 (21-19, 21-18)

ROC 2, Chile 0 (21-16, 21-16)

Italy 2, Poland 0 (22-20, 21-18)

ROC 2, Spain 0 (22-20, 21-17)

Brazil 2, Mexico 0 (21-14, 21-13)

Germany 2, United States 1 (17-21, 21-15, 15-11)

Wednesday, August 4

Quarterfinals

Norway 2, ROC 0 (21-17, 21-19)

Latvia vs Brazil 0100 GMT

Germany vs ROC 1200 GMT

Qatar vs Italy 1300 GMT

Thursday, August 5

Semifinal 1200 GMT

Semifinal 1300 GMT

Saturday, August 7

Bronze Medal 0100 GMT

Gold Medal 0230 GMT

