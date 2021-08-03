2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Belarus Olympian granted visa to Poland | Photos from the games | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Olympic Cycling Results

The Associated Press

August 3, 2021, 3:08 AM

Tuesday

Women’s Team

Pursuit

First Round

Heat 1

1. Australia (Georgia Baker; Annette Edmondson; Ashlee Ankudinoff; Maeve Plouffe; Alexandra Manly), 4:09.992 (F5/6).

2. New Zealand (Holly Edmondston; Bryony Botha; Rushlee Buchanan; Jaime Nielsen; Kirstie James), 4:10.223 (F7/8).

Heat 2

1. Canada (Allison Beveridge; Ariane Bonhomme; Annie Foreman-Mackey; Georgia Simmerling; Jasmin Duehring), 4:09.249 (QB).

2. France (Marion Borras; Coralie Demay; Valentine Fortin; Marie le Net; Victoire Berteau), 4:11.888 (F7/8).

Heat 3

1. Britain (Katie Archibald; Laura Kenny; Neah Evans; Josie Knight; Elinor Barker), 4:06.748 (QG).

2. United States (Megan Jastrab; Jennifer Valente; Chloe Dygert; Emma White; Lily Williams), 4:07.562 (QB).

Heat 4

1. Germany (Franziska Brausse; Lisa Brennauer; Lisa Klein; Mieke Kroeger), 4:06.159 (QG).

2. Italy (Elisa Balsamo; Letizia Paternoster; Rachele Barbieri; Vittoria Guazzini), 4:10.063 (F5/6).

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

