NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Results

Sunday

At Michigan International Speedway

Brooklyn, Mich.

Lap length: 2.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 200 laps, 40 points.

2. (18) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

3. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 200, 51.

4. (6) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

5. (9) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 200, 45.

6. (4) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 200, 36.

7. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 42.

8. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 200, 46.

9. (20) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 33.

10. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 200, 27.

11. (21) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 26.

12. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (28) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200, 33.

14. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (11) Chris Buescher, Ford, 200, 22.

16. (10) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (23) Aric Almirola, Ford, 200, 20.

18. (13) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (15) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 200, 18.

20. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 200, 17.

21. (32) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (30) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 200, 15.

23. (27) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 14.

24. (16) Ryan Newman, Ford, 200, 13.

25. (17) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

26. (24) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

27. (37) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 199, 0.

28. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 198, 0.

29. (14) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

30. (31) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (29) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 195, 6.

32. (33) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 194, 0.

33. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, garage, 188, 9.

34. (35) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 178, 3.

35. (22) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 152, 2.

36. (26) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, accident, 120, 14.

37. (34) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, accident, 29, 0.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

