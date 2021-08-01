Mexico-US Summary The Associated Press

Mexico 0 0 0 0—0 United States 0 0 0 1—1 First half_None. Second half_None. First extra time_None. Second extra time_1, United States, Robinson 2 (Acosta), 117th minute. Yellow cards_Herrera, Mex, 72nd; Gioacchini, US, 113th; Gallardo, Mex, 114th; Álvarez, Mex, 117th. Red cards_None. Referee_Saíd Martínez, Honduras. Linesmen_Walter López, Honduras; Henri Pupiro, Honduras. A_NA. Lineups Mexico_Alfredo Talavera; Luis Rodríguez, Néstor Araujo, Héctor Moreno (Carlos Salcedo, 43rd, Gilberto Sepúlveda, 105th), Jesús Gallardo; Jonathan dos Santos (Érick Gutiérrez, 76th), Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera; Jesús Corona (Osvaldo Rodríguez, 91st), Rogelio Funes Mori (Alan Pulido, 105th), Orbelín Pineda (Rodolfo Pizarro, 76th) United States_Matt Turner; Reggie Cannon (Shaq Moore, 65th), James Sands, Miles Robinson, George Bello (Sam Vines, 65th); Eryk Williamson (Gianluca Busio, 87th), Kellyn Acosta, Sebastian Lletget (Cristian Roldan, 66th); Paul Arriola (Nicholas Gioacchini, 87th), Gyasi Zardes, Matthew Hoppe (Henry Kessler, 120th+2)