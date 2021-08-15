CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
MATCHDAY: Villarreal hopes for rare winning start

The Associated Press

August 15, 2021, 11:48 AM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Villarreal hopes to end its winless streak in Spanish league openers when it hosts Granada. Villarreal hasn’t won in six consecutive opening games since it beat Levante in 2014. But Villarreal hasn’t lost in its last 10 league matches against Granada, with six wins. Villarreal, coached by Unai Emery, will again be led by striker Gerard Moreno. Granada will be debuting former Spain coach Robert Moreno. Also Monday, Elche and Athletic Bilbao meet again after playing each other on the final matchday last season. Elche won that game 2-0 at home to help the team escape relegation.

