Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|45
|37
|.549
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|42
|41
|.506
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|56
|.317
|19
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|27
|.675
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|51
|32
|.614
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|43
|39
|.524
|12½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|39
|41
|.487
|15½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|37
|47
|.440
|19½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|34
|51
|.400
|23
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5
Clearwater 3, Tampa 2
Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.
Daytona 10, Jupiter 6
|Wednesday’s Games
Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game
Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game
St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game
St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2
Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 8, Daytona 1
|Thursday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.