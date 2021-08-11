Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 45 37 .549 — Jupiter (Miami) 42…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 45 37 .549 — Jupiter (Miami) 42 41 .506 3½ Daytona (Cincinnati) 42 44 .488 5 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 56 .317 19 West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 5 Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 39 .524 12½ Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½ Dunedin (Toronto) 37 47 .440 19½ Lakeland (Detroit) 34 51 .400 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.

Daytona 10, Jupiter 6

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 8, Daytona 1

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.