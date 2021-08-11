CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-region venues require vaccination or negative test | What to know about possible regional vaccine passport | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press

August 11, 2021, 11:00 PM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 45 37 .549
Jupiter (Miami) 42 41 .506
Daytona (Cincinnati) 42 44 .488 5
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 26 56 .317 19
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 56 27 .675
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 51 32 .614 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 43 39 .524 12½
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 39 41 .487 15½
Dunedin (Toronto) 37 47 .440 19½
Lakeland (Detroit) 34 51 .400 23

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 5

Clearwater 3, Tampa 2

Lakeland 12, Palm Beach 3

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd.

Daytona 10, Jupiter 6

Wednesday’s Games

Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 3, 1st game

Lakeland 7, Palm Beach 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 1, Dunedin 0, 1st game

St. Lucie at Dunedin, ppd., 2nd game

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 2

Clearwater at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 8, Daytona 1

Thursday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

