Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 34 .600 — Down East (Texas) 48 36 .571 2½ Fayetteville (Houston) 37 47 .440 13½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 59 .306 25 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 50 35 .588 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 39 .536 4½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 41 .512 6½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 55 .353 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 24 .714 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 42 .506 17½ Columbia (Kansas City) 39 45 .464 21 Augusta (Atlanta) 35 50 .412 25½

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

