CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor on risks kids face | Md.'s vaccination campaign | Va. lawmakers OK COVID-19 budget | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Home » Sports » Low-A East Glance

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 10, 2021, 11:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 51 34 .600
Down East (Texas) 48 36 .571
Fayetteville (Houston) 37 47 .440 13½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 59 .306 25
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 50 35 .588
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 39 .536
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 43 41 .512
Fredericksburg (Washington) 30 55 .353 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 60 24 .714
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 43 42 .506 17½
Columbia (Kansas City) 39 45 .464 21
Augusta (Atlanta) 35 50 .412 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0

Salem 5, Lynchburg 4

Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game

Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50

Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1

Charleston 8, Augusta 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1

Down East 4, Carolina 2

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6

Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5

Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Justice Department rife with disorganized human resources guidance, IG finds

OMB finds agency data needs work to understand inequality in public-facing services

DoD will seek to require COVID-19 vaccine for all troops by mid-September at the latest

Agencies have new deadlines to secure on-premise software

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up