Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|51
|34
|.600
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|48
|36
|.571
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|37
|47
|.440
|13½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|59
|.306
|25
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|50
|35
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|39
|.536
|4½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|43
|41
|.512
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|30
|55
|.353
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|60
|24
|.714
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|43
|42
|.506
|17½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|39
|45
|.464
|21
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|35
|50
|.412
|25½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 2, Fayetteville 0
Salem 5, Lynchburg 4
Down East 9, Delmarva 5, 1st game
Down East 6, Delmarva 2, 2nd ga50
Myrtle Beach 2, Columbia 1
Charleston 8, Augusta 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 1
Down East 4, Carolina 2
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 6
Columbia 21, Fayetteville 5
Augusta 5, Kannapolis 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, 5 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
