Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 49 33 .598 — Down East (Texas) 45 36…

All Times EDT Central Division W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 49 33 .598 — Down East (Texas) 45 36 .556 3½ Fayetteville (Houston) 36 45 .444 12½ Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 56 .317 23 North Division W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 48 34 .585 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 36 .556 2½ Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 39 .519 5½ Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 54 .341 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 58 23 .716 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 40 42 .488 18½ Columbia (Kansas City) 38 43 .469 20 Augusta (Atlanta) 34 48 .415 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 7

Down East 12, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Down East 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.