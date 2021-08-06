Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|49
|33
|.598
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|45
|36
|.556
|3½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|36
|45
|.444
|12½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|56
|.317
|23
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|45
|36
|.556
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|42
|39
|.519
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|28
|54
|.341
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|58
|23
|.716
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|42
|.488
|18½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|38
|43
|.469
|20
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|34
|48
|.415
|24½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3
Salem 9, Lynchburg 7
Down East 12, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3
Charleston 9, Augusta 4
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1
Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3
Lynchburg 8, Salem 4
Down East 8, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2
Charleston 9, Augusta 4
|Saturday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
