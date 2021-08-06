2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Korda wins women's golf gold for US | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 6, 2021, 11:36 PM

All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 49 33 .598
Down East (Texas) 45 36 .556
Fayetteville (Houston) 36 45 .444 12½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 26 56 .317 23
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 48 34 .585
Delmarva (Baltimore) 45 36 .556
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 42 39 .519
Fredericksburg (Washington) 28 54 .341 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 58 23 .716
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 40 42 .488 18½
Columbia (Kansas City) 38 43 .469 20
Augusta (Atlanta) 34 48 .415 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville 10, Fredericksburg 5

Carolina 4, Kannapolis 3

Salem 9, Lynchburg 7

Down East 12, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 4, Columbia 3

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Fredericksburg 1

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Lynchburg 8, Salem 4

Down East 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 3, Columbia 2

Charleston 9, Augusta 4

Saturday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.

Down East at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

