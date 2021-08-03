Hungary 14, Netherlands 11 Hungary 4 4 2 4 — 14 Netherlands 3 4 2 2 — 11 First Quarter_1,…

Hungary 14, Netherlands 11

Hungary 4 4 2 4 — 14 Netherlands 3 4 2 2 — 11

First Quarter_1, Netherlands, K. Joustra, 3:56 (PP). 2, Hungary, G. Gurisatti, 3:44. 3, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 3:33 (PS). 4, Hungary, A. Illes, 1:35 (PP). 5, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 1:21. 6, Hungary, D. Leimeter, 0:46 (PP). 7, Hungary, G. Gurisatti, 0:06.

Second Quarter_8, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 3:22 (PS). 9, Hungary, G. Gurisatti, 2:44 (PP). 10, Netherlands, N. Stomphorst, 2:08 (PP). 11, Hungary, A. Illes, 1:34 (PP). 12, Netherlands, N. Stomphorst, 1:03 (PP). 13, Hungary, D. Leimeter, 0:30 (PP). 14, Netherlands, M. Megens, 0:12 (PS). 15, Hungary, D. Leimeter, 0:04.

Third Quarter_16, Hungary, N. Rybanska, 3:24 (PP). 17, Hungary, A. Illes, 2:31. 18, Netherlands, M. Megens, 2:05 (PS). 19, Netherlands, S. van der Sloot, 0:01 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_20, Netherlands, S. van de Kraats, 6:13. 21, Hungary, K. Garda, 4:25 (PP). 22, Hungary, D. Szilagyi, 3:54 (PP). 23, Netherlands, D. Genee, 2:33. 24, Hungary, D. Szilagyi, 0:39 (PP). 25, Hungary, D. Leimeter, 0:04 (PP).

Exclusions_Hungary 14 (K. Garda 1, A. Gyongyossy 1, A. Illes 1, G. Szucs 1, G. Gurisatti 2, N. Rybanska 2, D. Szilagyi 2, V. Valyi 4); Netherlands 18 (B. Sleeking 1, S. van der Sloot 1, M. Megens 2, N. Stomphorst 2, D. Genee 4, I. Koolhaas 4, V. Sevenich 4).

4 Minute Exclusions_Hungary None; Netherlands None.

Penalty Fouls_Hungary 4 (K. Garda 1, A. Illes 1, D. Leimeter 1, R. Parkes 1); Netherlands None.

Ejections_Hungary 1 (V. Valyi); Netherlands 3 (D. Genee, I. Koolhaas, V. Sevenich).

Referees_Nenad Peris, Croatia. Alessandro Severo, Italy. William Shaw, International Swimming Federation. Monica Brochero, International Swimming Federation.

