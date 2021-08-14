High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|55
|34
|.618
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|47
|40
|.540
|7
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|40
|48
|.455
|14½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|38
|51
|.427
|17
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|53
|.391
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|63
|26
|.708
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|56
|32
|.636
|6©
|Greenville (Boston)
|46
|42
|.523
|16½
|Hickory (Texas)
|40
|47
|.460
|22
|Rome (Atlanta)
|39
|49
|.443
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|36
|50
|.419
|25½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|33
|55
|.375
|29½
___
|Friday’s Games
Rome 5, Hickory 4, 1st game
Hickory 11, Rome 0, 2nd game
Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1
Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4
Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4
Aberdeen 5, Asheville 4
Greenville 9, Bowling Green 8
|Saturday Games
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, ppd.
Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0
Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings
Asheville 9, Aberdeen 1
Rome at Hickory, susp.
Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings
|Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.
Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
