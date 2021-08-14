High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 55 34 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 55 34 .618 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 40 .540 7 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 48 .455 14½ Wilmington (Washington) 38 51 .427 17 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 53 .391 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 26 .708 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 56 32 .636 6© Greenville (Boston) 46 42 .523 16½ Hickory (Texas) 40 47 .460 22 Rome (Atlanta) 39 49 .443 23½ Asheville (Houston) 36 50 .419 25½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 55 .375 29½

Friday’s Games

Rome 5, Hickory 4, 1st game

Hickory 11, Rome 0, 2nd game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Asheville 4

Greenville 9, Bowling Green 8

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Aberdeen 1

Rome at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

