High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 14, 2021, 11:43 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 55 34 .618
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 47 40 .540 7
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 40 48 .455 14½
Wilmington (Washington) 38 51 .427 17
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 34 53 .391 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 63 26 .708
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 56 32 .636
Greenville (Boston) 46 42 .523 16½
Hickory (Texas) 40 47 .460 22
Rome (Atlanta) 39 49 .443 23½
Asheville (Houston) 36 50 .419 25½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 33 55 .375 29½

___

Friday’s Games

Rome 5, Hickory 4, 1st game

Hickory 11, Rome 0, 2nd game

Greensboro 4, Winston-Salem 1

Wilmington 7, Brooklyn 4

Jersey Shore 8, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 5, Asheville 4

Greenville 9, Bowling Green 8

Saturday Games

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, ppd.

Wilmington 1, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 0, 12 innings

Asheville 9, Aberdeen 1

Rome at Hickory, susp.

Bowling Green 4, Greenville 3, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Brooklyn at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Asheville at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Rome at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

