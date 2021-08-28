CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 38 .616
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50 48 .510 10½
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 44 52 .458 15½
Wilmington (Washington) 43 55 .439 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 38 60 .388 22½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 31 .697
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 62 38 .616 7
Greenville (Boston) 53 46 .541 15½
Hickory (Texas) 45 52 .458 22½
Rome (Atlanta) 44 55 .439 24½
Asheville (Houston) 42 53 .447 24½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 61 .378 30½

___

Thursday’s Games

Asheville 4, Greesboro 2

Winston-Salem 11, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 5

Greenville 10, Hickory 2

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Greesboro 8, Asheville 0

Winston-Salem 5, Hudson Valley 3

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 4

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, susp.

Hickory 13, Greenville 6

Rome 10, Bowling Green 5

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

TSP satisfaction remains high, but participants have ideas on how it can improve

Another cyber executive order deadline looming for agencies

House NDAA proposal would reform UCMJ to address sexual assaults in the military

Help us commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up