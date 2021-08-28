High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 38 .616 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 38 .616 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 50 48 .510 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 44 52 .458 15½ Wilmington (Washington) 43 55 .439 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 38 60 .388 22½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 69 31 .697 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 62 38 .616 7 Greenville (Boston) 53 46 .541 15½ Hickory (Texas) 45 52 .458 22½ Rome (Atlanta) 44 55 .439 24½ Asheville (Houston) 42 53 .447 24½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 38 61 .378 30½

Thursday’s Games

Asheville 4, Greesboro 2

Winston-Salem 11, Hudson Valley 4

Aberdeen 12, Brooklyn 5

Jersey Shore 9, Wilmington 5

Greenville 10, Hickory 2

Bowling Green 2, Rome 1

Friday’s Games

Greesboro 8, Asheville 0

Winston-Salem 5, Hudson Valley 3

Brooklyn 6, Aberdeen 4

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, susp.

Hickory 13, Greenville 6

Rome 10, Bowling Green 5

Saturday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 6 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 6:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 1:05 p.m.

Greesboro at Asheville, 1:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 2 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 3:05 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 4 p.m.

