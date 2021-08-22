CORONAVIRUS NEWS : What to know about DC's school plans | Fairfax Co. announces vaccine requirement | How many vaccinated in DMV? | Local interactive transmission maps
High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

August 22, 2021, 12:06 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 35 .632
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 45 .516 11
Wilmington (Washington) 43 52 .453 17
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 52 .441 18
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 58 .376 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 67 28 .705
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 59 36 .621 8
Greenville (Boston) 50 44 .532 16½
Hickory (Texas) 42 50 .457 23½
Rome (Atlanta) 42 52 .447 24½
Asheville (Houston) 40 51 .440 25
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 35 59 .372 31½

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 4, Rome 1, 1st game

Rome 5, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 6

Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 9, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 4, 1st game

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 1, 2nd game

Rome 4, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 0

Asheville at Jersey Shore, susp. bottom 1st inning

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

