High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|60
|35
|.632
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|48
|45
|.516
|11
|Wilmington (Washington)
|43
|52
|.453
|17
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|41
|52
|.441
|18
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|35
|58
|.376
|24
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|67
|28
|.705
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|59
|36
|.621
|8
|Greenville (Boston)
|50
|44
|.532
|16½
|Hickory (Texas)
|42
|50
|.457
|23½
|Rome (Atlanta)
|42
|52
|.447
|24½
|Asheville (Houston)
|40
|51
|.440
|25
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|35
|59
|.372
|31½
___
|Friday’s Games
Greenville 4, Rome 1, 1st game
Rome 5, Greenville 2, 2nd game
Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 6
Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 1
Asheville 9, Jersey Shore 3
Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1
Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5
|Saturday’s Games
Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 4, 1st game
Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 1, 2nd game
Rome 4, Greenville 2
Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4
Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 5
Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 0
Asheville at Jersey Shore, susp. bottom 1st inning
|Sunday’s Games
Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.
Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.
Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.
Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
