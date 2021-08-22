High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 35 .632 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 60 35 .632 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 48 45 .516 11 Wilmington (Washington) 43 52 .453 17 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 41 52 .441 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 35 58 .376 24 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 67 28 .705 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 59 36 .621 8 Greenville (Boston) 50 44 .532 16½ Hickory (Texas) 42 50 .457 23½ Rome (Atlanta) 42 52 .447 24½ Asheville (Houston) 40 51 .440 25 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 35 59 .372 31½

___

Friday’s Games

Greenville 4, Rome 1, 1st game

Rome 5, Greenville 2, 2nd game

Greensboro 7, Bowling Green 6

Hickory 5, Winston-Salem 1

Asheville 9, Jersey Shore 3

Hudson Valley 3, Brooklyn 1

Aberdeen 6, Wilmington 5

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 11, Winston-Salem 4, 1st game

Winston-Salem 8, Hickory 1, 2nd game

Rome 4, Greenville 2

Hudson Valley 6, Brooklyn 4

Wilmington 7, Aberdeen 5

Bowling Green 10, Greensboro 0

Asheville at Jersey Shore, susp. bottom 1st inning

Sunday’s Games

Asheville at Jersey Shore, 1:05 p.m.

Greenville at Rome, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greensboro, 2 p.m.

Wilmington at Aberdeen, 2:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Hickory, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 4:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.