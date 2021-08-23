CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Díaz fires Milan to…

Díaz fires Milan to 1-0 win at Sampdoria in season opener

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan overcame the continued absence of Zlatan Ibrahimović to open its Serie A season with a 1-0 win at Sampdoria on Monday.

Brahim Díaz scored in the ninth minute and Milan’s new signing Mike Maignan made a couple of key saves to keep his side in the lead.

Milan was one of only two teams — along with Atalanta — that finished in the top seven last season and kept the same coach.

Stefano Pioli steered the Rossoneri to a second-place finish last season and they could have challenged city rival Inter Milan still further had it not been for injuries to Ibrahimović.

The veteran forward is still out after injuring his knee in May and needing surgery.

But Milan took the early lead when Davide Calabria put in a low cross from the right and Díaz’s effort squirmed through the hands of Samp goalkeeper Emil Audero.

Maignan had replaced Gianluigi Donnarumma in the offseason after the Italy goalkeeper moved to Paris Saint-Germain and he impressed on his debut, particularly with key first-half saves from Mikkel Damsgaard and Omar Colley.

Manolo Gabbiadini also hit the crossbar for Samp.

Olivier Giroud also made his debut for Milan after the veteran forward joined from Chelsea.

COMEBACK

João Pedro scored twice as Cagliari fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Spezia.

Emmanuel Gyasi gave Spezia a seventh-minute lead and Simone Bastoni doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 58th.

However, João Pedro pulled one back four minutes later and leveled from the penalty spot four minutes after that after Jeroen Zoet had fouled Leonardo Pavoletti.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New Navy approach to supply chain elevates data-driven decisions to C-suite

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

Interior, USDA to implement pay raises for federal firefighters later this month

Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up