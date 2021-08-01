2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Simone Biles opts out of floor exercise final | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Castellanos scores in MLS debut, Nashville ties Toronto 1-1

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 10:01 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Robert Castellanos scored the tying goal for Nashville in his MLS debut in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC on Sunday night.

Castellanos scored in the 41st minute off Dave Romney’s long throw-in. The ball dropped into a group of six players in the penalty box and deflected off Castellanos’ shoulder, beating Alex Bono low to the near post.

Omar Gonzalez scored for Toronto (3-8-5) in the 20th minute.

Nashville (6-1-9) stretched its undefeated streak to eight (4-0-4) with its league-leading ninth tie of the season.

Toronto extended its unbeaten run under interim coach Javier Perez to five games. Toronto is 2-0-3 under the Spaniard who took over July 4 after Chris Armas was fired in the wake of a six-game losing streak.

