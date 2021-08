Brazil 0, Mexico 0, Brazil advances 4-1 on penalty kicks

Mexico 0, Brazil 0, Brazil advances 4-1 on penalty kicks Brazil 0 0 0 — 0 Mexico 0 0 0…

Mexico 0, Brazil 0, Brazil advances 4-1 on penalty kicks

Brazil 0 0 0 — 0 Mexico 0 0 0 — 0

First Half_None.

Second Half_None.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks — Brazil, Dani Alves, G; Gabriel Martinelli, G; Bruno Guimaraes, G; Reinier, G. Mexico, Eduardo Aguirre, NG; Johan Vasquez, NG; Carlos Rodriguez, G.

Yellow Cards_Carlos, Brazil, 37th; Montes, Mexico, 40th; Santos, Brazil, 64th; Guimaraes, Brazil, 72nd; Lainez, Mexico, 74th; Lorona, Mexico, 76th; Reinier, Brazil, 76th; Romo, Mexico, 105th; Luiz, Brazil, 110th.

Referee_Georgi Nikolov Kabakov.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.