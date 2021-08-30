All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 82 48 .631 _ New York 76 54 .585…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 82 48 .631 _ New York 76 54 .585 6 Boston 75 57 .568 8 Toronto 68 61 .527 13½ Baltimore 40 89 .310 41½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 76 56 .576 _ Cleveland 64 64 .500 10 Detroit 62 69 .473 13½ Kansas City 59 71 .454 16 Minnesota 57 73 .438 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 53 .592 _ Oakland 72 59 .550 5½ Seattle 70 61 .534 7½ Los Angeles 64 67 .489 13½ Texas 45 85 .346 32

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 70 59 .543 _ Philadelphia 66 64 .508 4½ New York 63 67 .485 7½ Washington 55 74 .426 15 Miami 55 76 .420 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 79 52 .603 _ Cincinnati 71 61 .538 8½ St. Louis 66 63 .512 12 Chicago 57 75 .432 22½ Pittsburgh 48 83 .366 31

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 84 46 .646 _ Los Angeles 82 49 .626 2½ San Diego 69 62 .527 15½ Colorado 60 70 .462 24 Arizona 44 88 .333 41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 2, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 12, Baltimore 8

Cleveland 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 13, Houston 2

Seattle 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Akin 1-8) at Toronto (Ryu 12-7), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 9-12) at Detroit (Skubal 8-11), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 8-4) at Kansas City (Minor 8-11), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 8-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Minnesota 2

Chicago White Sox 13, Chicago Cubs 1

Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 6-6), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 7-13), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Gomber 9-8) at Texas (Lyles 6-11), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10) at Minnesota (Gant 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-9), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-5) at Arizona (Gallen 2-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 8-7) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 12-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

