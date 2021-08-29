CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 81 48 .628 _
New York 76 53 .589 5
Boston 75 56 .573 7
Toronto 67 61 .523 13½
Baltimore 40 88 .313 40½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 75 56 .573 _
Cleveland 63 64 .496 10
Detroit 62 68 .477 12½
Kansas City 59 70 .457 15
Minnesota 57 72 .442 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 77 52 .597 _
Oakland 71 59 .546
Seattle 69 61 .531
Los Angeles 64 67 .489 14
Texas 44 85 .341 33

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 69 59 .539 _
Philadelphia 65 64 .504
New York 62 67 .481
Washington 55 73 .430 14
Miami 54 76 .415 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 78 52 .600 _
Cincinnati 71 60 .542
St. Louis 66 62 .516 11
Chicago 57 74 .435 21½
Pittsburgh 47 83 .362 31

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 84 45 .651 _
Los Angeles 82 48 .631
San Diego 69 62 .527 16
Colorado 59 70 .457 25
Arizona 44 87 .336 41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0

Miami 6, Cincinnati 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

