All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|81
|48
|.628
|_
|New York
|76
|53
|.589
|5
|Boston
|75
|56
|.573
|7
|Toronto
|67
|61
|.523
|13½
|Baltimore
|40
|88
|.313
|40½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|75
|56
|.573
|_
|Cleveland
|63
|64
|.496
|10
|Detroit
|62
|68
|.477
|12½
|Kansas City
|59
|70
|.457
|15
|Minnesota
|57
|72
|.442
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|52
|.597
|_
|Oakland
|71
|59
|.546
|6½
|Seattle
|69
|61
|.531
|8½
|Los Angeles
|64
|67
|.489
|14
|Texas
|44
|85
|.341
|33
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|69
|59
|.539
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|64
|.504
|4½
|New York
|62
|67
|.481
|7½
|Washington
|55
|73
|.430
|14
|Miami
|54
|76
|.415
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|78
|52
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|71
|60
|.542
|7½
|St. Louis
|66
|62
|.516
|11
|Chicago
|57
|74
|.435
|21½
|Pittsburgh
|47
|83
|.362
|31
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|84
|45
|.651
|_
|Los Angeles
|82
|48
|.631
|2½
|San Diego
|69
|62
|.527
|16
|Colorado
|59
|70
|.457
|25
|Arizona
|44
|87
|.336
|41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Toronto 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings
Houston 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Ober 1-2) at Detroit (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 9-6) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 10-6) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Arizona 0
Miami 6, Cincinnati 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 6, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
San Francisco 5, Atlanta 0
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Angels 10, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 2
Sunday’s Games
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Lester 4-6) at Cincinnati (Castillo 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-9) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Arizona (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at San Francisco (Cueto 7-6), 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.