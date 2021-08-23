CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer approval likely to drive vaccinations | Mask, vaccine conflicts turn violent | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _
New York 72 52 .581
Boston 70 55 .560 7
Toronto 64 58 .525 11½
Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 72 53 .576 _
Cleveland 61 61 .500
Detroit 60 66 .476 12½
Kansas City 55 68 .447 16
Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 73 51 .589 _
Oakland 70 55 .560
Seattle 67 58 .536
Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12
Texas 43 80 .350 29½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 68 56 .548 _
Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5
New York 61 63 .492 7
Washington 53 70 .431 14½
Miami 51 74 .408 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _
Cincinnati 69 57 .548
St. Louis 63 60 .512 12
Chicago 54 72 .429 22½
Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 80 44 .645 _
Los Angeles 78 47 .624
San Diego 68 58 .540 13
Colorado 57 67 .460 23
Arizona 42 83 .336 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Boston, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (Weathers 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Unvaccinated federal employees who refuse testing could also face disciplinary action

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

IT asset management utilized to reduce technical debt in VA, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up