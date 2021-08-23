All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 72 52 .581…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 77 48 .616 _ New York 72 52 .581 4½ Boston 70 55 .560 7 Toronto 64 58 .525 11½ Baltimore 38 85 .309 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 72 53 .576 _ Cleveland 61 61 .500 9½ Detroit 60 66 .476 12½ Kansas City 55 68 .447 16 Minnesota 54 70 .435 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 73 51 .589 _ Oakland 70 55 .560 3½ Seattle 67 58 .536 6½ Los Angeles 62 64 .492 12 Texas 43 80 .350 29½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 56 .548 _ Philadelphia 63 61 .508 5 New York 61 63 .492 7 Washington 53 70 .431 14½ Miami 51 74 .408 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 76 49 .608 _ Cincinnati 69 57 .548 7½ St. Louis 63 60 .512 12 Chicago 54 72 .429 22½ Pittsburgh 44 80 .355 31½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 80 44 .645 _ Los Angeles 78 47 .624 2½ San Diego 68 58 .540 13 Colorado 57 67 .460 23 Arizona 42 83 .336 38½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 9, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 5, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 6, Houston 3, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

Cleveland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Texas at Boston, ppd.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Flexen 10-5) at Oakland (Irvin 9-11), 3:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 9-6) at Toronto (Berríos 8-6), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at Boston (Houck 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 3-8) at Houston (Garcia 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Miami 1

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 1

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Kansas City 9, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 7, San Diego 4

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-13), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 5-4), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-8) at Miami (Luzardo 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 8-8) at Atlanta (Morton 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 6-6) at St. Louis (Flaherty 9-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-9) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 10-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at San Diego (Weathers 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

