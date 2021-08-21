All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|76
|48
|.613
|_
|New York
|71
|52
|.577
|4½
|Boston
|70
|54
|.565
|6
|Toronto
|63
|57
|.525
|11
|Baltimore
|38
|83
|.314
|36½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|72
|52
|.581
|_
|Cleveland
|59
|61
|.492
|11
|Detroit
|59
|65
|.476
|13
|Minnesota
|54
|69
|.439
|17½
|Kansas City
|53
|68
|.438
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|72
|50
|.590
|_
|Oakland
|70
|53
|.569
|2½
|Seattle
|66
|57
|.537
|6½
|Los Angeles
|62
|62
|.500
|11
|Texas
|42
|80
|.344
|30
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|66
|56
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|62
|60
|.508
|4
|New York
|60
|62
|.492
|6
|Washington
|53
|68
|.438
|12½
|Miami
|51
|72
|.415
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|74
|49
|.602
|_
|Cincinnati
|67
|57
|.540
|7½
|St. Louis
|62
|59
|.512
|11
|Chicago
|54
|70
|.435
|20½
|Pittsburgh
|43
|79
|.352
|30½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|78
|44
|.639
|_
|Los Angeles
|77
|46
|.626
|1½
|San Diego
|67
|57
|.540
|12
|Colorado
|56
|66
|.459
|22
|Arizona
|41
|82
|.333
|37½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2
Cleveland 9, L.A. Angels 1
Detroit 4, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Boston 6, Texas 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings
Houston 12, Seattle 3
Oakland 4, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 0-1) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 5, Miami 3
Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 0
Washington 4, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 4
Oakland 4, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Toussaint 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-5), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Nolin 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-7), 2:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-5), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 7-9), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5) at San Diego (TBD), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.