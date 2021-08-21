All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 76 48 .613 _ New York 71 52 .577…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 76 48 .613 _ New York 71 52 .577 4½ Boston 70 54 .565 6 Toronto 63 57 .525 11 Baltimore 38 83 .314 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 72 52 .581 _ Cleveland 59 61 .492 11 Detroit 59 65 .476 13 Minnesota 54 69 .439 17½ Kansas City 53 68 .438 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 72 50 .590 _ Oakland 70 53 .569 2½ Seattle 66 57 .537 6½ Los Angeles 62 62 .500 11 Texas 42 80 .344 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 66 56 .541 _ Philadelphia 62 60 .508 4 New York 60 62 .492 6 Washington 53 68 .438 12½ Miami 51 72 .415 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 74 49 .602 _ Cincinnati 67 57 .540 7½ St. Louis 62 59 .512 11 Chicago 54 70 .435 20½ Pittsburgh 43 79 .352 30½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 78 44 .639 _ Los Angeles 77 46 .626 1½ San Diego 67 57 .540 12 Colorado 56 66 .459 22 Arizona 41 82 .333 37½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 10, Minnesota 2

Cleveland 9, L.A. Angels 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Boston 6, Texas 0

Chicago White Sox 7, Tampa Bay 5, 11 innings

Houston 12, Seattle 3

Oakland 4, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 0-1) at Toronto (Matz 10-7), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Archer 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 3-10) at Boston (Eovaldi 10-8), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 6-8) at Houston (Valdez 8-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 5-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 5, Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4, St. Louis 0

Washington 4, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 4

Oakland 4, San Francisco 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Milwaukee, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-5), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 7-11) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Nolin 0-1) at Milwaukee (Houser 7-5), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-7), 2:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-5), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-1) at Colorado (Gray 7-9), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5) at San Diego (TBD), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 7-3) at Oakland (Montas 9-9), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 8-12) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.