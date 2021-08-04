2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | US wrestler Mensah-Stock makes history | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Aston Villa signs Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen

The Associated Press

August 4, 2021, 4:43 AM

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa signed forward Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen to a four-year contract on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international scored 15 goals and had 11 assists across all competitions last season for the German club.

“Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity,” Villa manager Dean Smith said. “He has enjoyed a successful career at Leverkusen and we are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League.”

Villa had earlier announced it had a transfer deal in place with the Bundesliga club. Financial terms were not disclosed but media in both countries reported the fee was at least 32 million euros ($38 million) before bonuses. He’s signed through the 2024-25 season.

Bailey had joined Leverkusen in January 2017 from Genk in Belgium.

He made his debut for Jamaica in June 2019.

