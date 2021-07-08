Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Vos wins second Giro stage as van der Breggen keeps lead

The Associated Press

July 8, 2021, 12:17 PM

PUEGNAGO DEL GARDA, Italy (AP) — Three-time world champion Marianne Vos won her second stage in the Giro d’Italia Donne on Thursday, attacking along with Elisa Longo Borghini on the final lap of an 11-lap circuit and staying away to the finish line.

Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen finished third with the same time as the leaders to keep her nearly 3-minute buffer in the overall race lead. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio also had the same time and remains in second place overall.

The 34-year-old Vos dominated the sport for most of a decade, winning Olympic gold at the London Games in 2012, but she had seemingly been passed by Dutch teammates van der Breggen and Demi Vollering. While van der Breggen remains a big favorite to win gold at the Tokyo Games later this month, Vos has been making quite a statement of her own.

Along with two wins at the Giro, the most prestigious women’s stage race, Vos also has three other podium finishes.

The eighth stage of the 10-day race across northern Italy on Friday takes riders nearly 130 kilometers to Mortegliano.

