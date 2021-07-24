United States 6, New Zealand 1

New Zealand 1, United States 6 United States 2 4 — 6 New Zealand 0 1 — 1 First Half_1,…

New Zealand 1, United States 6

United States 2 4 — 6 New Zealand 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, United States, Lavelle, (Heath), 9th minute; 2, United States, Horan, (Ertz), 45th.

Second Half_3, United States, Erceg, 63rd; 4, New Zealand, Hassett, (Satchell), 72nd; 5, United States, Press, (Ertz), 80th; 6, United States, Morgan, (Press), 88th; 7, United States, Bott, 90th+3.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart.

