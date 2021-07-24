2020 Olympics: Osterman pitches US softball over Mexico 2-0 for 3-0 start | Meet the DC-area 2020 Olympians | Profile: Kat Holmes | Profile: Farrah Hall | When to watch Katie Ledecky
Home » Sports » United States 6, New…

United States 6, New Zealand 1

The Associated Press

July 24, 2021, 9:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New Zealand 1, United States 6

United States 2 4 6
New Zealand 0 1 1

First Half_1, United States, Lavelle, (Heath), 9th minute; 2, United States, Horan, (Ertz), 45th.

Second Half_3, United States, Erceg, 63rd; 4, New Zealand, Hassett, (Satchell), 72nd; 5, United States, Press, (Ertz), 80th; 6, United States, Morgan, (Press), 88th; 7, United States, Bott, 90th+3.

Yellow Cards_None.

Referee_Stephanie Frappart.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

First look at Senate NDAA adds $35B to DoD, takes all nonmilitary crimes out of chain of command

Hot housing market is forcing Army to change moving policies

The story of how one small business is barely hanging on to its hopes of winning a spot on NITAAC’s CIO-SP4

Pentagon faces political battle to retire old weapons systems — and some newer ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up