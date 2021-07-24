United States 6, New Zealand 1

New Zealand 1, United States 6
First Half_1, United States, Lavelle, (Heath), 9th minute; 2, United States, Horan, (Ertz), 45th.
Second Half_3, United States, Erceg, 63rd; 4, New Zealand, Hassett, (Satchell), 72nd; 5, United States, Press, (Ertz), 80th; 6, United States, Morgan, (Press), 88th; 7, United States, Bott, 90th+3.
Yellow Cards_None.
Referee_Stephanie Frappart.
