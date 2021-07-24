United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20) United States_Spiker-J. Thompson (18-23) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Akinradewo (2-10), H. Washington (3-9),…

United States 3, Argentina 0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-20)

United States_Spiker-J. Thompson (18-23) (won-total attempts); Blocker-F. Akinradewo (2-10), H. Washington (3-9), J. Thompson (2-8); Server-F. Akinradewo (0-6), H. Washington (1-8), J. Larson (1-13), M. Bartsch-Hackley (2-16), J. Poulter (1-15), J. Thompson (0-12); Scorer-J. Thompson (20-43).

Argentina_Spiker-P. Nizetich (7-22), E. Mercado (14-24) (won-total attempts); Blocker-B. Farriol (2-6), C. Herrera Rodriguez (1-1), J. Lazcano (2-10), P. Nizetich (1-3); Server-D. Bulaich Simian (0-7), B. Farriol (0-4), A. Fortuna (0-4), C. Herrera Rodriguez (0-5), J. Lazcano (0-7), V. Mayer (0-9), P. Nizetich (0-14), E. Rodriguez (0-3), E. Mercado (0-8); Scorer-E. Mercado (14-38).

Referees_Sumie Myoi, Japan. Daniele Rapisarda, Italy. Jacobus Nederhoed, Netherlands.

