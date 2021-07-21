Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 37 28 .569 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 37 28 .569 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 35 31 .530 2½ Round Rock (Texas) 33 33 .500 4½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 27 38 .415 10 El Paso (San Diego) 26 38 .406 10½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 41 25 .621 — Tacoma (Seattle) 35 30 .538 5½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 34 32 .515 7 Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 32 34 .485 9 Sacramento (San Francisco) 27 38 .415 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Reno 7, Oklahoma City 5

Sugar Land 7, Albuquerque 5

Tacoma 12, Salt Lake 2

Round Rock 7, Sacramento 5

Las Vegas 7, El Paso 4

Tuesday’s Games

Round Rock 8, Sacramento 4

Oklahoma City 10, Reno 3

Albuquerque 7, Sugar Land 6, 10 innings

Tacoma 4, Salt Lake 1

Las Vegas 4, El Paso 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Albuquerque at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

