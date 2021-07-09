Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Va. correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon | Concern for kids as delta spreads | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 12:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 27 .509 4
Round Rock (Texas) 28 27 .509 4
El Paso (San Diego) 24 29 .453 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 35 .352 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 36 19 .655
Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 27 27 .500
Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 29 .473 10
Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 31 .426 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9

El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8

Reno 1, Las Vegas 0

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up