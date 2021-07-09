Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston) 31 22 .585 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 28 27 .509 4 Round Rock (Texas) 28 27 .509 4 El Paso (San Diego) 24 29 .453 7 Albuquerque (Colorado) 19 35 .352 12½ West Division W L Pct. GB Reno (Arizona) 36 19 .655 — Tacoma (Seattle) 28 24 .538 6½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 27 27 .500 8½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 26 29 .473 10 Sacramento (San Francisco) 23 31 .426 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Albuquerque 14, El Paso 3, game one

El Paso at Albuquerque, susp. 5th inning

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 9

Salt Lake 4, Oklahoma City 1

Reno 6, Tacoma 4

Las Vegas 14, Sacramento 9

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, ppd.

Round Rock 7, Albuquerque 6, 5 innings

Salt Lake 10, Sacramento 9

El Paso 15, Oklahoma City 8

Reno 1, Las Vegas 0

Friday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tacoma at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Oklahoma City at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

