Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Triple-A West Glance

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 1:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 26 21 .553
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 26 22 .542 ½
Round Rock (Texas) 26 22 .542 ½
El Paso (San Diego) 22 25 .468 3
Albuquerque (Colorado) 15 33 .312 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 31 17 .646
Tacoma (Seattle) 26 20 .565 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 23 25 .479 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 22 25 .468
Sacramento (San Francisco) 20 27 .426 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 6, Sugar Land 4

Salt Lake 4, Las Vegas 2

El Paso 2, Round Rock 1

Tacoma 5, Albuquerque 4

Reno 11, Sacramento 8

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up