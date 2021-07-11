Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
O’s Mountcastle leaves with arm injury after hit by pitch

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 2:24 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle left Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in the second inning with a left forearm contusion.

The team said X-rays were negative.

Mountcastle was hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the first inning. After head athletic trainer Brian Ebel examined him for several minutes, Mountcastle remained in the game to run. However, Pat Valaika replaced him at first to begin the following inning.

Mountcastle is hitting .255 with 14 homers and 48 RBIs while splitting time between first, left field and designated hitter. He finished eighth in last year’s American League rookie of the year voting.

