Olympic Men’s 3×3 Basketball Glance

All Times GMT
Group A
|Country
|W
|L
|Pts
|Serbia
|4
|0
|8
|Latvia
|3
|1
|6
|Netherlands
|3
|1
|6
|Belgium
|2
|2
|4
|Poland
|2
|2
|4
|Japan
|1
|3
|2
|Russia
|1
|3
|2
|China
|0
|4
|0
Saturday, July 24
Latvia 21, Poland 14
Serbia 22, China 13
Russia 21, China 13
Serbia 16, Netherlands 15
Belgium 21, Latvia 20
Poland 20, Japan 19 OT
Netherlands 18, Russia 15
Japan 18, Belgium 16 OT
Sunday, July 25
Belgium 21, Russia 16
Serbia 15, Poland 12
Latvia 18, China 17
Serbia 21, Belgium 14
Poland 21, Russia 16
Netherlands 21, Japan 20
Netherlands 21, China 18
Latvia 21, Japan 18
Monday, July 26
Belgium vs China 0235 GMT
Serbia vs Japan 0300 GMT
Japan vs Russia 0600 GMT
Latvia vs Serbia 0625 GMT
Netherlands vs Belgium 0940 GMT
Poland vs China 1005 GMT
Russia vs Latvia 1300 GMT
Netherlands vs Poland 1325 GMT
Tuesday, July 27
Belgium vs Poland 0540 GMT
China vs Japan 0605 GMT
Serbia vs Russia 0900 GMT
Latvia vs Netherlands 0925 GMT
Quarterfinal 1200 GMT
Quarterfinal 1320 GMT
Wednesday, July 28
Semifinal 0830 GMT
Semifinal 0940 GMT
Bronze Medal 1215 GMT
Gold Medal 1325 GMT
Medal Ceremony 1419 GMT
