Friday Men Épée Team Table of 16 Japan (Masaru Yamada 2-0-1; Kazuyasu Minobe 0-2; Koki Kano 1-2; Satoru Uyama 1-0),…

Japan (Masaru Yamada 2-0-1; Kazuyasu Minobe 0-2; Koki Kano 1-2; Satoru Uyama 1-0), def. United States (Yeisser Ramirez 2-1; Curtis McDowald 1-2; Jacob Hoyle 1-1-1), 45-39, 60:29.

