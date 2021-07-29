2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | U.S. women's hoops team captures 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Strug praises Biles' decision | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 1:40 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 49 25 .662
San Jose (San Francisco) 48 26 .649 1
Modesto (Seattle) 40 34 .541 9
Stockton (Oakland) 29 45 .392 20
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 41 32 .562
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 38 35 .521 3
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 33 41 .446
Visalia (Arizona) 17 57 .230 24½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2

San Jose 9, Inland Empire 0

Stockton 12, Visalia 11, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Visalia 8, Stockton 7

Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

