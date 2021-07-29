Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|49
|25
|.662
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|48
|26
|.649
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|40
|34
|.541
|9
|Stockton (Oakland)
|29
|45
|.392
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|32
|.562
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|38
|35
|.521
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|33
|41
|.446
|8½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|17
|57
|.230
|24½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2
San Jose 9, Inland Empire 0
Stockton 12, Visalia 11, 10 innings
Rancho Cucamonga 3, Modesto 2
|Wednesday’s Games
San Jose 4, Inland Empire 3
Fresno 4, Lake Elsinore 1
Visalia 8, Stockton 7
Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3, 10 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
