Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 49 25 .662 — San Jose (San Francisco) 48 26 .649 1 Modesto (Seattle) 40 34 .541 9 Stockton (Oakland) 29 45 .392 20 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 41 32 .562 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 38 35 .521 3 Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 33 41 .446 8½ Visalia (Arizona) 17 57 .230 24½

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 3, Fresno 2

San Jose 9, Inland Empire 0

Stockton 12, Visalia 11, 10 innings

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Modesto 2

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 4, Lake Elsinore 1

Visalia 8, Stockton 7

Modesto 4, Rancho Cucamonga 3, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

