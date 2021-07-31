2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 10:42 PM

All Times EDT

Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 46 31 .597
Down East (Texas) 43 34 .558 3
Fayetteville (Houston) 33 44 .429 13
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 25 52 .325 21
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Salem (Boston) 45 32 .584
Delmarva (Baltimore) 43 33 .566
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 39 37 .513
Fredericksburg (Washington) 26 51 .338 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 54 22 .711
Columbia (Kansas City) 37 39 .487 17
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 36 41 .468 18½
Augusta (Atlanta) 33 44 .429 21½

___

Friday’s Games

Carolina 4, Lynchburg 3

Salem 8, Kannapolis 2

Down East 15, Fayetteville 10

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston 12, Columbia 6

Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 3

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 6, Charleston 5, 1st game

Columbia at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.

Fayetteville 8, Down East 4

Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1

Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5

Carolina 11, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 7, Salem 3

Sunday’s Games

Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

