Low-A East Glance

All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|46
|31
|.597
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|43
|34
|.558
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|33
|44
|.429
|13
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|25
|52
|.325
|21
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|45
|32
|.584
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|43
|33
|.566
|1½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|39
|37
|.513
|5½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|26
|51
|.338
|19
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|54
|22
|.711
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|37
|39
|.487
|17
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|41
|.468
|18½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|33
|44
|.429
|21½
___
|Friday’s Games
Carolina 4, Lynchburg 3
Salem 8, Kannapolis 2
Down East 15, Fayetteville 10
Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston 12, Columbia 6
Augusta 10, Myrtle Beach 3
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia 6, Charleston 5, 1st game
Columbia at Charleston, 2nd game, ppd.
Fayetteville 8, Down East 4
Fredericksburg 2, Delmarva 1
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5
Carolina 11, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 7, Salem 3
|Sunday’s Games
Salem at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Down East, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Lynchburg, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 5:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
