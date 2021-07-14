Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|26
|35
|.426
|10
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|42
|.311
|17
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|36
|26
|.581
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|30
|30
|.500
|8
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|43
|.306
|20
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|42
|18
|.700
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|30
|28
|.517
|11
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|28
|33
|.459
|14½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|34
|.443
|15½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5
Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4
Down East 9, Delmarva 6
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 16, Fayetteville 8
Charleston 8, Augusta 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina 15, Kannapolis 10
Delmarva 10, Down East 2
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6, 10 innings
Myrtle Beach 10, Columbia 3
Salem 7, Fayetteville 4
Charleston 10, Augusta 8
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.