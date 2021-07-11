Coronavirus News: Getting a vaccine protects everyone | New surge has younger patients in Spain's hospitals | Mask or no mask in public? | Track the region's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Italy-England Summary

Italy-England Summary

The Associated Press

July 11, 2021, 6:38 PM

Italy 0 1 0 0—1
England 1 0 0 0—1
Italy won 3-2 on penalty kicks

First half_1, England, Shaw 1 (Trippier), 2nd minute.

Second half_2, Italy, Bonucci 1, 67th minute.

First extra time_None.

Second extra time_None.

Penalty kicks_Italy 3 (Berardi G, Belotti SV, Bonucci G, Bernardeschi G, Jorginho SV); England 2 (Kane G, Maguire G, Rashford NG, Sancho Sv, Saka SV)

Yellow cards_Narella, Ita, 47th; Bonucci, Ita, 55th; Insigne, Ital, 84th; Chiellini, Ita, 90th+6; Maguire, Eng, 106th; Jorginho, Ita, 114th. Red cards_None.

Referee_Björn Kuipers, Netherlands. Linesmen_Sander van Roekel, Netherlands; Erwin Zeinstra, Netherlands.

A_67,173 .

Lineups

Italy_Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson (Alessandro Fiorenzi, 118th); Jorginho, Nicolò Barella (Bryan Cristante, 54th), Marco Verratti (Manuel Locatelli, 96th); Federico Chiesa (Federico Bernardeschi, 86th), Lorenzo Insigne (Andrea Belotti, 91st), Ciro Immobile (Domenico Berardi, 55th)

England_Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker (Jadon Sancho, 120th), John Stones, Harry Maguire; Kieran Trippier (Bukayo Saka, 70th), Luke Shaw; Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice (Jordan Henderson, 74th, Marcus Rashford, 120th); Mason Mount (Jack Grealish, 99th), Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

