High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|35
|26
|.574
|5
|Wilmington (Washington)
|27
|34
|.443
|13
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|27
|35
|.435
|13½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|40
|.333
|19½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|37
|25
|.597
|4
|Greenville (Boston)
|32
|30
|.516
|9
|Rome (Atlanta)
|32
|30
|.516
|9
|Asheville (Houston)
|27
|34
|.443
|13½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|26
|36
|.419
|15
|Hickory (Texas)
|25
|37
|.403
|16
|Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 11, Greenville 4
Greensboro 2, Rome 0
Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4
Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0
Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Greenville 6, Asheville 0
Greensboro 4, Rome 3
Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1
Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2
Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0
Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one
Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two
|Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
