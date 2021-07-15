High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 21 .656 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 21 .656 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 35 26 .574 5 Wilmington (Washington) 27 34 .443 13 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 27 35 .435 13½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 40 .333 19½ South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 41 21 .661 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 37 25 .597 4 Greenville (Boston) 32 30 .516 9 Rome (Atlanta) 32 30 .516 9 Asheville (Houston) 27 34 .443 13½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 36 .419 15 Hickory (Texas) 25 37 .403 16

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4

Greensboro 2, Rome 0

Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4

Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0

Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville 6, Asheville 0

Greensboro 4, Rome 3

Aberdeen 5, Hickory 1

Jersey Shore 3, Brooklyn 2

Wilmington 7, Hudson Valley 0

Bowling Green 5, Winston-Salem 1, game one

Bowling Green 2, Winston-Salem 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

