Germany 5, Britain 1

The Associated Press

July 27, 2021, 1:01 AM

Germany 1 0 2 2 5
Britain 1 0 0 0 1

Germany_F. Fuchs 3, J. Ruhr 1, J. Weigand 1.

Britain_P. Roper 1.

Green Cards_M. Zwicker, Germany, 0. M. Grambusch, Germany, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Adam Kearns, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Marcin Grochal, Poland.

