Germany 5, Britain 1
|Germany
|1
|0
|2
|2
|—
|5
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Germany_F. Fuchs 3, J. Ruhr 1, J. Weigand 1.
Britain_P. Roper 1.
Green Cards_M. Zwicker, Germany, 0. M. Grambusch, Germany, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.
Yellow Cards_None.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Adam Kearns, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Marcin Grochal, Poland.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.