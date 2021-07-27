Germany 5, Britain 1 Germany 1 0 2 2 — 5 Britain 1 0 0 0 — 1 Germany_F. Fuchs…

Germany 5, Britain 1

Germany 1 0 2 2 — 5 Britain 1 0 0 0 — 1

Germany_F. Fuchs 3, J. Ruhr 1, J. Weigand 1.

Britain_P. Roper 1.

Green Cards_M. Zwicker, Germany, 0. M. Grambusch, Germany, 0. L. Ansell, Britain, 0.

Yellow Cards_None.

Red Cards_None.

Umpires_Simon Taylor, New Zealand. Adam Kearns, Australia. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore. Marcin Grochal, Poland.

