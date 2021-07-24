Germany 2, Britain 1
|Germany
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
Germany_V. Huse 1, C. Stapenhorst 1.
Britain_S. Jones 1.
Green Cards_A. Schroder, Germany, 0. F. Hauke, Germany, 0. L. Wilkinson, Britain, 0.
Yellow Cards_V. Huse, Germany, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Liu Xiaoying, China. Irene Presenqui, Argentina. Kelly Hudson, New Zealand. Aleisha Neumann, Australia.
