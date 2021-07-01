Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Sports » Gallagher nets Q2's first…

Gallagher nets Q2’s first MLS goal, Austin tops Timbers 2-1

The Associated Press

July 1, 2021, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jon Gallagher scored the first MLS goal at Q2 Stadium and Austin FC beat the Portland Timbers 4-1 on Thursday night to snap an eight-game winless streak.

Austin (3-5-4) won for the first time since back-to-back victories on April 24 and May 1.

Gallagher opened the scoring with a sliding finish of a give-and-go with Tomás Pochettino in the 28th minute. It was expansion Austin’s first goal since a 1-1 tie with Sporting Kansas City on June 12.

Diego Fagundez took a misplayed ball and beat Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark in the 33rd before Jeremy Ebobisse put away a cross by Diego Valeri in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-1.

Alexander Ring scored in the 77th minute and Héctor Jiménez had a goal in the 81st to cap the scoring.

Austin had been scoreless in its first two games — ties with San Jose on June 19 and Columbus on June 27 — at its new home. Q2 Stadium opened June 16 when the U.S. women’s team beat Nigeria 2-0 in an international friendly.

Austin, which went into the game with just six goals this season, had 69.3% possession and the Timbers (4-6-1) had just five shots, one on target.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Federal retirement picks up in first half of 2021, but OPM still takes 2+ months to process

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up