Force tops qualifying with quickest run in Bandimere history

The Associated Press

July 17, 2021, 11:57 PM

MORRISON, Colo. (AP) — Brittany Force had the quickest run in Bandimere Speedway history Saturday, rocketing to the No. 1 position in Top Fuel at the Dodge/SRT Mile-High NHRA Nationals.

Force had a track-record run of 3.717 seconds at 326.00 mph in her third No. 1 qualifier of the year and 23rd overall.

“(Crew chief David) Grubnic said he was going to push it like he always does, so thank you to my guys,” Force said. “I’m excited to be here and I’m just glad to be back in Denver. I really want to win on the mountain. I’ve never won here in Denver and hopefully, we can win this thing tomorrow.”

Matt Hagan topped the Funny Car field, and Matt Smith was the fastest in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Defending series champion Hagan ran a 3.966 at 319.22 on Friday in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat. Smith had a 7.113 at 189.47 on an EBR to break the track speed record.

