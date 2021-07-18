Double-A South Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 36 27 .571 — Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 34…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Chattanooga (Cincinnati) 36 27 .571 — Birmingham (Chicago White Sox) 34 31 .523 3 Rocket City (L.A. Angels) 31 33 .484 5½ Tennessee (Chicago Cubs) 27 35 .435 8½ South Division W L Pct. GB Mississippi (Atlanta) 40 26 .606 — Pensacola (Miami) 36 30 .545 4 Montgomery (Tampa Bay) 33 29 .532 5 Biloxi (Milwaukee) 19 45 .297 20

___

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham 2, Rocket City 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Rocket City at Birmingham, ppd., 2nd game

Tennessee 2, Mississippi 0

Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2

Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Tennessee 6, Mississippi 3

Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd., 2nd game

Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 1

Rocket City 8, Birmingham 7, 8 innings, 1st game

Birmingham 3, Rocket City 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.

Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.

Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.

