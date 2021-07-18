Double-A South Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Chattanooga (Cincinnati)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Birmingham (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|31
|.523
|3
|Rocket City (L.A. Angels)
|31
|33
|.484
|5½
|Tennessee (Chicago Cubs)
|27
|35
|.435
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Mississippi (Atlanta)
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Pensacola (Miami)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Montgomery (Tampa Bay)
|33
|29
|.532
|5
|Biloxi (Milwaukee)
|19
|45
|.297
|20
___
|Saturday’s Games
Birmingham 2, Rocket City 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Rocket City at Birmingham, ppd., 2nd game
Tennessee 2, Mississippi 0
Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 2
Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd.
|Sunday’s Games
Tennessee 6, Mississippi 3
Montgomery 2, Biloxi 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Biloxi at Montgomery, ppd., 2nd game
Chattanooga 3, Pensacola 1
Rocket City 8, Birmingham 7, 8 innings, 1st game
Birmingham 3, Rocket City 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Birmingham at Chattanooga, 7:15 p.m.
Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Montgomery, 7:35 p.m.
Biloxi at Mississippi, 7:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.