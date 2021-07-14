Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650 — Portland (Boston) 35 23…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650 — Portland (Boston) 35 23 .603 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 25 32 .439 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 36 .379 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 42 .300 21 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 35 24 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 36 25 .590 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 32 26 .552 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 33 28 .541 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 38 .367 13½

Sunday’s Games

Portland 7, Hartford 5

Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings

New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 12, Bowie 5

Harrisburg 6, Reading 3

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

