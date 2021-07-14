Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|35
|23
|.603
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|25
|32
|.439
|12½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|26
|35
|.426
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|36
|.379
|16
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|42
|.300
|21
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|35
|24
|.593
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|33
|26
|.559
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|32
|26
|.552
|2½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|33
|28
|.541
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|38
|.367
|13½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Portland 7, Hartford 5
Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings
New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.
Richmond 12, Bowie 5
Harrisburg 6, Reading 3
Akron at Altoona, ppd.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Akron 8, Harrisburg 3
Altoona 6, Binghamton 3
Somerset 3, Richmond 2
Portland 9, Reading 3
New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5
Erie 7, Bowie 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
