Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 14, 2021, 12:15 AM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650
Portland (Boston) 35 23 .603 3
New Hampshire (Toronto) 25 32 .439 12½
Reading (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 36 .379 16
Hartford (Colorado) 18 42 .300 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 35 24 .593
Erie (Detroit) 36 25 .590
Bowie (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 32 26 .552
Richmond (San Francisco) 33 28 .541 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 22 38 .367 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Portland 7, Hartford 5

Erie 1, Somerset 0, 10 innings

New Hampshire at Binghamton, ppd.

Richmond 12, Bowie 5

Harrisburg 6, Reading 3

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, Richmond 2

Portland 9, Reading 3

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5

Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

