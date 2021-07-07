Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. leaders on vaccines | WHO: COVID has killed over 4 million | NYC honors essential workers | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

July 7, 2021, 9:46 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655
Portland (Boston) 30 23 .566 5
New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 30 .434 12
Reading (Philadelphia) 23 33 .411 13½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 15½
Hartford (Colorado) 18 37 .327 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Baltimore) 32 22 .593
Erie (Detroit) 33 23 .589
Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566
Richmond (San Francisco) 30 26 .536 3
Harrisburg (Washington) 21 34 .382 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Altoona 12, Akron 9

Bowie 9, Richmond 4

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Reading 4, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Reading 1

Portland 6, Hartford 2

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Richmond 4, Bowie 3

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3

Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one

Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

