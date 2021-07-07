Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Portland (Boston) 30 23…

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 36 19 .655 — Portland (Boston) 30 23 .566 5 New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 30 .434 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 23 33 .411 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 20 34 .370 15½ Hartford (Colorado) 18 37 .327 18 Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 32 22 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 33 23 .589 — Akron (Cleveland) 31 23 .574 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 30 23 .566 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 30 26 .536 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 21 34 .382 11½

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 4, Hartford 3

Altoona 12, Akron 9

Bowie 9, Richmond 4

Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2

Erie at Somerset, ppd.

Reading 4, Harrisburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Harrisburg 6, Reading 1

Portland 6, Hartford 2

Akron at Altoona, ppd.

Richmond 4, Bowie 3

Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3

Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one

Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two

Thursday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m

Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

