Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|30
|23
|.566
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|23
|30
|.434
|12
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|33
|.411
|13½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|34
|.370
|15½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|37
|.327
|18
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|32
|22
|.593
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|23
|.574
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|23
|.566
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|34
|.382
|11½
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 4, Hartford 3
Altoona 12, Akron 9
Bowie 9, Richmond 4
Binghamton 3, New Hampshire 2
Erie at Somerset, ppd.
Reading 4, Harrisburg 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Harrisburg 6, Reading 1
Portland 6, Hartford 2
Akron at Altoona, ppd.
Richmond 4, Bowie 3
Binghamton 5, New Hampshire 3
Erie 4, Somerset 3, game one
Somerset 6, Erie 1, game two
|Thursday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 7 p.m
Erie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 7:05 p.m
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
