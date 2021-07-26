2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Olympics: Latest news | Typhoon expected to arrive Tuesday | Biles, USA eye third consecutive gold medal
Brazil 33, Hungary 27

The Associated Press

July 26, 2021, 11:45 PM

Brazil 17 16 33
Hungary 11 16 27

Brazil_A. Rodrigues Belo 7, S. Vieira 7, E. Amorim Taleska 6, A. Do Nascimento Martinez 4, T. de Araujo 3, L. Araujo 2, B. de Paula 2, A. Cardoso 1, L. Ventura 1.

Hungary_N. Schatzl 7, V. Lukacs 4, S. Szollosi-Zacsik 4, Z. Tomori 4, P. Vamos 3, Z. Szucsanszki 2, N. Hafra 1, A. Kisfaludy 1, K. Klujber 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.

