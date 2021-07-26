Brazil 33, Hungary 27 Brazil 17 16 — 33 Hungary 11 16 — 27 Brazil_A. Rodrigues Belo 7, S. Vieira…

Brazil 33, Hungary 27

Brazil 17 16 — 33 Hungary 11 16 — 27

Brazil_A. Rodrigues Belo 7, S. Vieira 7, E. Amorim Taleska 6, A. Do Nascimento Martinez 4, T. de Araujo 3, L. Araujo 2, B. de Paula 2, A. Cardoso 1, L. Ventura 1.

Hungary_N. Schatzl 7, V. Lukacs 4, S. Szollosi-Zacsik 4, Z. Tomori 4, P. Vamos 3, Z. Szucsanszki 2, N. Hafra 1, A. Kisfaludy 1, K. Klujber 1.

Red Cards_None.

Referees_Koo Bonok, South Korea. Lee Seok, South Korea. Robert Schulze, Germany. Tobias Tonnies, Germany. Per Morten Soedal, Norway. Monika Hagen, Norway. Branka Maric, Serbia.

