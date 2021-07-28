2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Dawes praises Biles' decision | VT professor on Biles
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 62 39 .614 _
Tampa Bay 60 41 .594 2
New York 52 47 .525 9
Toronto 49 47 .510 10½
Baltimore 34 65 .343 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 41 .594 _
Cleveland 49 49 .500
Detroit 48 55 .466 13
Kansas City 43 56 .434 16
Minnesota 43 59 .422 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 62 40 .608 _
Oakland 56 46 .549 6
Seattle 55 47 .539 7
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11
Texas 36 65 .356 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 46 .535 _
Philadelphia 50 50 .500
Atlanta 50 51 .495 4
Washington 46 54 .460
Miami 44 57 .436 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 _
Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7
St. Louis 51 50 .505 8
Chicago 50 52 .490
Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 63 37 .630 _
Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3
San Diego 59 44 .573
Colorado 44 57 .436 19½
Arizona 31 71 .304 33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 8, Seattle 6

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

